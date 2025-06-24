Bannu court orders exhumation of female nurse’s body

BANNU: A court on Tuesday ordered the exhumation of a female nurse’s body to determine the actual cause of her death in Bannu.

Judicial Magistrate-II, Imtiaz Ahmed, heard the petition seeking the exhumation of nurse Ulfat Noor’s body.

The court directed that the exhumation and re-postmortem be conducted on June 26, under the supervision of a senior lady health officer.

Ulfat Noor, a nurse at Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital in Bannu, allegedly committed suicide during her duty hours on June 14, 2025.

According to the family, they were informed that Ulfat Noor had consumed poison. The family further alleged that she had been subjected to harassment by a hospital employee.

The accused, Quality Manager Ateequr Rehman, who had been arrested earlier in connection to the nurse’s death had been granted bail by a court.

