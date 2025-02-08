Three dead, nine injured in Bannu firing

BANNU: At least three shot dead, nine others injured in a firing incident in Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the Aman (Peace) committee office was attacked in Uthman Zai police station jurisdiction killing three while leaving nine others injured.

Police officials said that eight attacker were also injured when the Aman Committee member opened firing in retaliation to the attack. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital.

Earlier on 27 December, two assailants were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with police personnel in Bannu district.

Read more: Mortar shell explosion kills three children in Bannu

According to details revealed by the police authorities, the incident took place during patrolling at Bannu Hayat Shah area near Township, where one policeman also sustained injuries. The injured policeman has been shifted to hospital.

The killed militants were identified as Ajmer and Bhutto who were brothers. On Dec 25, at least one cop was martyred in an attack carried out by militants in Bannu.

The police officials stated that the militants opened firing in jurisdiction of Ahmedzai Sub-division Wazir police station leaving Head Constable Wazir Zada martyred.