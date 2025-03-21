Policeman killed, minor son injured in Bannu gun attack

BANNU: A policeman was killed and his minor son was injured in a gun attack in Bannu on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police said the firing incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Hovid police station when unidentified armed men opened fire on a policeman and his son. Resultantly, both suffered multiple bullet injuries.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene. On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the DHQ hospital.

Unfortunately Nasrullah succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while his son remains in critical condition.

The deceased police constable was identified as Nasrullah, posted at Kaki police station.

Heavy contingents of police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the assailants.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police killed three terrorists in operations conducted in Bannu and Charsadda, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the two terrorists killed in Bannu were involved in an attack on Constable Arman. The slain terrorists were identified as Hakimullah, also known as Shoaib, deputy commander of the Ibrahim Zarar group, and his accomplice.

In Charsadda, a most-wanted terrorist, Javed, was killed in a police encounter. The police recovered a hand grenade, pistol, safety fuse, and other explosive materials from his possession.

The police stated that the eliminated terrorist was wanted in cases of murder, attempted murder, and target killing.

The KP Inspector General of Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, praised the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police for their outstanding performance and announced a reward for the officers involved.

IGP Hameed commended the police personnel for upholding the nation’s honor, saying, “The police officers have made the nation proud.”