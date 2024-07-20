Bannu incident: KP govt to form commission for transparent probe

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday announced to constitute a commission to investigate the Bannu incident that resulted in multiple fatalities, ARY News reported.

Information advisor Barrister Saif said that that CM Ali Amin Gandapur had taken notice of the ongoing situation in Bannu and decided to constitute a commission for a transparent investigation.

He emphasised that the commission would ensure an impartial and transparent investigation, with a report identifying those responsible.

The report will be made public, and legal action will be taken against the culprits, said Saif.

Barrister Saif further said that security is usually on high alert in sensitive places. He highlighted that the sensitive nature of the area was also the reason behind the incident.

In light of the current terrorism threat, the public is urged to exercise extreme caution, KP CM advisor advised.

Banu firing incident

According to reports, four people killed and several others were injured during a protest rally against the worsening law and order in the district on Friday.

The protest was staged on the call of the trader community, where a complete shutter-down strike was observed.