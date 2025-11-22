3 TTP commanders among 17 terrorists killed in Bannu operations

BANNU: At least three Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commanders were among 17 terrorists killed during operations conducted by police, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and security forces in different areas of Bannu division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said on Saturday.

The operations were launched a day after seven people were killed when a group of terrorists attacked the office of the Howaid Peace Committee in Bannu on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, said that joint teams of the police, CTD, and security forces carried out operations in Sheri Khail and Pakka Pahar Khail following reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to the IGP, 10 terrorists were killed, while several others were injured. One facilitator was also arrested.

He added that 7 bodies were recovered from the area, while due to the difficult mountainous terrain, three bodies could not be retrieved.

Among the dead were two wanted commanders identified as Niaz Ali alias Ukasha and Abdullah alias Shapunkoi, both of whom were on the police and security forces’ most-wanted lists.

Operation in Nasar Khail

A separate joint operation by police and CTD in Nasar Khail resulted in the killing of another wanted terrorist, the IGP confirmed.

Eight-Hour Operation in Domail

Meanwhile, Bannu police, CTD, and security forces conducted an extensive operation in Domail Tehsil, where six terrorists were killed and dozens injured during an intense exchange of fire.

The eight-hour operation targeted multiple hideouts used by militants in the region. Reports circulating on social media stated that TTP commander Rasul Ghani alias Aryana Painda Khel was also among the killed terrorists.

IGP Zulfiqar Hameed praised the joint forces for their successful actions and reiterated that operations would continue until the elimination of the last remaining terrorist. He said that security forces would keep pursuing militants even in their remote hideouts.

Earlier, on Friday, seven people were killed when terrorists attacked the office of the Howaid Peace Committee in Bannu, prompting intensified operations across the region.

According to police, the terrorists targeted the Peace Committee Office in Howaid, Bannu, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and leaving one person injured.