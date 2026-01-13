Four peace committee members killed in terrorist attack in Bannu

BANNU: Four peace committee members were killed when armed terrorists opened fire on them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

The incident occurred at Mazanga Chowk in the Gulbadin Landi Dak area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Havid Police Station. Police said the victims were targeted in a coordinated attack by armed assailants.

The deceased were identified as Naseeb ur Rehman, his son Bismillah Jan, Hamid, and Ziaullah. Their bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The attack triggered widespread outrage in the area, with residents condemning the incident. The Peace Committee announced strong resistance against Fitnah al-Khawarij (FAK) terrorists, vowing to continue efforts to maintain peace in the region.

In a separate incident, a peace committee member narrowly escaped an attack when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted his vehicle in the Dabak Syed Khel area, within the limits of Domel Police Station.

According to local sources, Malik Sabeel Khan remained unharmed in the blast, and no casualties were reported.

Security forces have launched investigations into both incidents, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend those responsible.

A day earlier, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Machan Khel area of Bannu.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department Bannu Region, the police were conducting a search operation in the area when the terrorists opened fire on the police.

The police retaliated and killed two terrorists on the spot, while a search operation is underway to arrest the two escaped terrorists.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including two mobile phones, two identity cards of a banned outfit and a motorcycle, were recovered from them.