Terrorist attack on peace committee office leaves seven dead in Bannu

BANNU: At least seven people were dead as a group of terrorists attacked the office of Howaid Peace Committee in Bannu, Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, the terrorists targeted the Peace Committee Office in Howaid, Bannu, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and leaving one person injured.

Following the incident, the situation remains tense, with a heavy police presence deployed in the area.

The deceased and injured have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical attention. Police have launched investigations at the site of the attack.

Earlier, Sajjad alias Abu Zar, a key kharji ringleader, was killed along with 22 other Khawarij militants in intelligence-driven operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, on 16-17 November 2025, twenty-three khawarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of Khawarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bajaur District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location, resultantly eleven khawarij, including kharji ring leader Sajjad alias Abuzar were killed..

In another intelligence-based operation conducted in Bannu District, own troops successfully neutralized twelve more khwarij.