Bannu police foil terrorist attack on check post, three militants killed

BANNU: A terrorist attack on the Fathakhel police check post in Bannu was successfully repelled by police, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, terrorists launched an attack on Fathakhel police check post in Bnanu, KP, which was foiled by the police force.

In the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, while a police constable embraced martyrdom.

The martyred constable was identified as Niaz, while three other personnel were injured in the attack, including officers Saudad and Mufti Mehmood.

The terrorists reportedly used heavy weaponry during the assault. Security forces took control of the militants’ bodies following the encounter.

In response to the attack, a large-scale search operation was launched in the surrounding area under the supervision of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) and District Police Officer (DPO). The operation is currently ongoing.

Local residents were seen chanting patriotic slogans including “Pakistan Zindabad” alongside police officers to commend the successful response led by senior police officials.

On April 22, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on the Dharey Pul police post in Bannu.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO), the swift response by police personnel stationed at the post prevented the assault.

The CPO reported that a group of 18 to 19 terrorists, some riding eight motorcycles and others crawling toward the post, attempted a coordinated attack.