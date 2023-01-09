Bannu police kill two ‘accused’ in encounter

Bannu police on Monday claimed to have shot dead two ‘accused’ involved in the attack on a police van in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

As per police, the ‘encounter’ took place in Shamooni Khattak area of Bannu, where two ‘accused’ wanted in Bannu police van attack opened fire on the cops.

In a retaliatory fire, two ‘accused’ were killed. The identity of the killed could not be revealed as per initial reports.

On January, 7, a policeman was killed and another injured on Saturday when militants lobbed a hand grenade at a police mobile in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

“The militants, who were on a motorcycle, threw a hand grenade at a police van,” Bannu Division Police spokesperson Wajid Khan said.

He said the attack took place within the remit of the Township police station when the police party belonging to the Domel police station was busy carrying out a raid. The details of the raid were not shared by the police so far.

