Three policemen injured in Bannu terrorist attack

BANNU: Bannu policemen repealed terrorist attack on Ahmed Wazir police station on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, a group of terrorists launched an attack on the Ahmedzai Wazir Police Station. The assailants surrounded the police station from all sides and engaged security personnel in an exchange of fire that lasted nearly two hours.

According to DIG Sajjad Khan, three police personnel were injured as a result of the terrorists’ firing. He added that the police’s retaliatory action inflicted significant losses on the attackers.

The DIG stated that upon the arrival of additional police reinforcements, the terrorists fled the area.

The injured police officials were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

On November 25, Pakistan security forces killed 22 India-sponsored militants during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

According to the ISPR, on 24 November 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu District, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij (FAK).

During the operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty two khwarij were killed.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji found in the area.