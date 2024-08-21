web analytics
Bannu roof collapse leaves two women dead, seven injured

BANNU: Two women were killed in rooftop collapse after lightning strike a house in Bannu district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Two women were killed under the debris of rooftop of a house, collapsed after lightning strike during rainfall in tehsil Domel’s Khorgai Mosikhel area in Bannu”, local officials said.

Seven others were also injured in the deadly incident. Relief teams shifted the injured to Khalifa Gul Nawaz hospital in Bannu for medical attendance.

Moreover, heavy rainfall in Bhimber and Samahini areas of Azad Kashmir submerged low-lying areas and caused flooding in local drains and nullahs.

Local administration has advised adjacent localities in Bhimber to observe caution during the flooding.

