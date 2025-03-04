Six terrorists dead as security forces thwart attack on Bannu Cantt

BANNU: Security forces thwarted a terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, killing six terrorists during the infiltration attempt, ARY News reported citing security sources.

According to security sources, the terrorists tried to enter the cantonment after Iftar, but were met with swift action from the security forces.

The terrorists, who came in explosive-laden vehicles, crashed into the cantonment’s walls, causing significant damage. Security personnel stationed at various entry points of the cantonment engaged the terrorists, killing six of them.

The explosion from the vehicles also damaged a nearby mosque and houses, resulting in injuries to innocent civilians. Security forces have launched a clearance operation to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was among three martyred after a powerful suicide blast ripped through Akora Khattak’s Darul Uloom Haqqania, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief secretary and IG confirmed.

Also read: Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq martyred in Darul Uloom Haqqania suicide attack

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq took over JUI-S after his father, Maulana Samiul Haq, was assassinated in 2018. Sami-ul-Haq was stabbed multiple times at his residence in Rawalpindi.

According to details, the explosion took place inside the seminary after Friday prayers, according to the city police officer.

The attack targeted Maulana Hamidul Haq at Darul Uloom Haqqania, KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said.

He confirmed the death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami’s head, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, to reporters. The KP IGP added that it was a suicide blast.