Bannu: Three students die in seminary roof collapse

BANNU: At least three students died and two others were injured when a roof of a seminary came down in the Bannu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa province on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, the roof of the seminary located near Nala Kashupul in Bannu caved in, leaving students and teachers trapped under the debris.

After being informed about the incident, rescue teams and local residents rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

The officials said they have pulled out the bodies of three students and two injured. The deceased and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility.

In a similar incident, three members of a family were killed when roof of their house had collapsed in Central Orakzai Agency yesterday. Bodies of wife of Haji Muhammad, his eight year old daughter Haleema Bibi and 10-year old son Abu Bakar were pulled out from under the debris.