Bano Qabil program to be extended across the country: Al-Khidmat Foundation

President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Professor Dr. Hafeezur Rehman visited ‘Bano Qabil’ program Secretariat and took stock of all interview phases of hundreds of successful students of IT courses programs besides holding meetings with the students.

He stated that poverty and unemployment had become the biggest problems of the country and continued that due to everyday increasing inflation the educated and intelligent students could not go for expensive professional courses. He added that ‘Bano Qabil’ program was a ray of hope for such thousands of the youth.

He went on state the youth who had completed several courses under ‘Bano Qabil’ program would be able to create jobs for themselves and added that after these IT courses and freelancing they would be able not only earning respectable earnings for them but they would also be capable of playing their part in prosperity of their families, this city and the country.

He furthered that this program would be extended across the length and breadth of the country alongside Karachi so that the youth could be provided with free of cost modern IT courses.

On this occasion, Executive Director Al-Khidmat Karachi Rashid Qureshi briefed the president about the ‘Bano Qabil’ program. He stated that under Bano Qabil Program, the students who would pass testS and interviewS would be offered Amazon, web development, freelancing, web designing and others courses.

He went on to state that these courses would be offered to Matric and inter pass unemployed youth with the duration of over three to six months and continued that Alkhidmat Foundation would also assist in getting them inducted in industry.

He maintained that Al-Khidmat Foundation had allocated Rs 50 million for this project wherein Rs 30 million were allocated for scholarships and Rs 20 million for other necessary expenditures.

Director Charity Australia International (CAI) Rana Wajahat Ali Khan and other office-bearers of Alkhidmat Foundation were present on the occasion.

