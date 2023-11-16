Banu police repulse terror attack

The Banu police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police pick late Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

According to a police spokesman, unknown militants stormed the Sapina police picket in Banu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with heavy weapons late at night.

The police promptly and effectively retaliated and repulsed the attack. The terrorists managed to escape while taking full advantage of the darkness.

Earlier in February, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled terrorist attack and claimed to kill seven of them in crossfire in North Waziristan.

As per details, the terrorists attacked CTD team in North Waziristan, when they were moving suspected terrorists to Bannu.

In the crossfire with the security forces, three suspects in custody and four terrorists of the banned outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were shot dead.