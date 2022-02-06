BAP to discuss party reservations with PM Imran Khan

QUETTA: The ruling political party Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has once again expressed displeasure for being neglected by the federal government and decided to review its ties with ally Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Centre, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The BAP leaders have held an important meeting to review its ties with the ruling political party, PTI, in the Centre. They expressed displeasure for being neglected by the federal government.

The participants of the meeting said that BAP was not being given its due importance despite being one of the major allies of PTI while its representation in the federal cabinet was almost none.

They said that less representation in the federal cabinet was blocking the way to raise issues of Balochistan. They demanded Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo raise BAP’s reservation before PM Imran Khan.

It has been decided to apprise PM Khan regarding BAP’s reservations ‘for the last time’ during his Quetta visit, otherwise, the ally party will decide on its next strategy.

Comments