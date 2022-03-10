BAP to bring no-trust motion against CM Balochistan Bizenjo

QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Abdul Quddus Bizenjo government, the party’s parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly Zahoor Buledi announced on Thursday.

He tweeted that the BAP in consultation with its allies would bring a no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo’s “corrupt and incompetent” government that has led to bad governance, unrest and restlessness in the province.

بلوچستان میں تباہ کن طرز حکومت کے پیش نظر BAP کے مرکزی و صوبائی قائدین، ممبران سینٹ، صوبائی و قومی اسمبلی اور اتحادیوں کی مشاورت سے قدوس بزنجو کی بد عنوان اور نااہل حکومت کے خلاف تحریک عدم اعتماد لائی جائے گی جو بلوچستان میں بدامنی، بے چینی اور بری طرز حکمرانی کا موجب بن گئی ہے — Zahoor Buledi (@ZahoorBuledi) March 10, 2022

The development comes amid a flurry of political activity in the country after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, the joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat. The opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of the Parliament to table the no-trust move.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion in the NA Secretariat.

