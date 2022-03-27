BAP to decide on no-trust move tomorrow: Khalid Magsi

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Magsi on Sunday said that they would decide on support during the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan by tomorrow, ARY NEWS reported.

“There will be a lot of news for you from tomorrow evening,” Khalid Magsi said while speaking to ARY NEWS and added, “the National Assembly session will begin tomorrow and our decision will be announced the same day.”

He said that the BAP was in contact with the MQM-P and PML-Q while a discussion is also undergoing within the party for a final decision. “Public gatherings will not decide the matter rather numbers will decide the fate of the no-trust against Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

He lamented that PTI treated them like opposition during the incumbent tenure and they could not further spend time in the opposition.

Previously it was reported that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is indecisive on which side it will go on no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan with majority supporting to go along with the incumbent government.

According to sources having knowledge of the discussions within the party, the majority of the BAP lawmakers are in favour of supporting the incumbent government while some of the party lawmakers who are annoyed with the government wanted to join hands with the opposition.

“The party is currently acting on wait and watch policy,” they said and added that they also await a court decision on election of Chairman Senate on March 28.

