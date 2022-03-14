Bappi Lahiri’s first social media post after death surfaces

The first social media post on late Indian singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri is making rounds.

The picture sees him wearing a gold watch, bracelet and rings in his hands. “The legacy lives on forever,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)



Bappi Lahiri passed away aged 69 in Mumbai on 16th February.

He was admitted to Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital for over a month. He got discharged on 14th February, but his health started deteriorating again on February 15th.

His family reportedly called the hospital for a doctor to visit their home, but he was shifted to the hospital. He breathed his last because of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) just before midnight.

Bappi Lahiri elevated disco music in India in the 80s and 90s. He was not only known for his superhit songs, but also for his fondness for gold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)

He delivered blockbuster songs like Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki, Raat Baki Baat Baki, Bambai Say Aaya Mera Dost, Mere Yeh Geet, Yaad Araha Hai, Disco Dancer among others. His last song happened to be Bhankas from the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

