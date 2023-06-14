31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Advertisement -

Bar Association observes strike over release of ‘murderer’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

OKARA: In light of the release of the alleged perpetrators involved in the murder of a lawyer’s brother, the advocates from Okara have announced to hold strike in  protest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, Okara, Sahiwal and Pakpattan District Bar Associations announced to hold strike after the accused was acquitted in murdering the brother of Advocate Atif Baloch, a member of District Bar Okara.

READ: Islamabad bar announces judicial boycott after torture over lawyers

In a statement issued by the lawyers’ associations, it was stated that lawyers from all three bar associations will not appear in the courts as a form of protest.

According to the statement, the Station House Officer (SHO) of local Police Station released the suspects after declaring them innocent. The lawyers announced that their strike will continue until the suspension of the implicated police officers.

The President of the District Bar Association Okara strongly condemned the police behavior.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.