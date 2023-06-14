Bar Association observes strike over release of ‘murderer’

OKARA: In light of the release of the alleged perpetrators involved in the murder of a lawyer’s brother, the advocates from Okara have announced to hold strike in protest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, Okara, Sahiwal and Pakpattan District Bar Associations announced to hold strike after the accused was acquitted in murdering the brother of Advocate Atif Baloch, a member of District Bar Okara.

READ: Islamabad bar announces judicial boycott after torture over lawyers

In a statement issued by the lawyers’ associations, it was stated that lawyers from all three bar associations will not appear in the courts as a form of protest.

According to the statement, the Station House Officer (SHO) of local Police Station released the suspects after declaring them innocent. The lawyers announced that their strike will continue until the suspension of the implicated police officers.

The President of the District Bar Association Okara strongly condemned the police behavior.