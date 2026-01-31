Bara Political Alliance sets course of action over Tirah Valley situation

TIRAH VALLEY: An important Jirga convened by the Bara Political Alliance regarding the Tirah situation concluded on Saturday. The meeting established a future strategy to address issues arising from the provincial government’s alleged misadministration, ARY News reported.

The Jirga criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its perceived mismanagement in Tirah. Members specifically highlighted concerns regarding corruption and political interference in the distribution of Rs 4 billion intended for affected individuals.

Despite the criticism of the administration, Jirga members paid homage to security forces for their role in establishing peace within the valley.

During the session, the former chairman of the Bara Political Alliance, Shereen Afridi, presented the formal agenda.

The Jirga expressed full solidarity and support for displaced persons from the region. Afridi noted that while they had previously held Jirgas with the Khawarij (militants), the responsibility for further action has now been shifted to the government.

However, he noted that both Jirgas remained unsuccessful, adding that the problems in Tirah are not limited to a single area or tribe but represent a collective national issue.

“The solution to Tirah’s problems can no longer be delayed,” he added.

The Bara Political Alliance (BPA) has issued a joint declaration demanding immediate implementation. In the declaration, the BPA called for the prompt restoration of peace and a guarantee of long-term stability in the Tirah Valley, insisting that provocations by the Khawarij must stop immediately.

Alliance members reported that fear is spreading due to crossfire, shelling, mortar attacks on residential properties, and the presence of quadcopters. They demanded that the honorable return of Tirah’s displaced persons be ensured and that all prior promises made to them be fulfilled.

Furthermore, the BPA demanded a high-level probe into corruption regarding the registration of displaced persons, political interference, and administrative incompetence, with strict action taken against those responsible.