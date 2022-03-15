Barack Obama unhappy with daughters’ potential reality show appearence

Former US president Barack Obama is reportedly unhappy with the idea of his daughters, namely Malia and Sasha’s appearance in a reality TV show.

According to an insider The girls have been receiving offers since their relocation to Los Angeles, OK! reported.

The outlet source said that “It’s crystal clear they would be rating gold, and there’s a growing belief that they’re open to offers.”

Obama’s elder daughter Malia, who is 23-years-old, is a Harvard Graduate and has already gotten an offer to work as a staff writer for Donald Glover’s upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Obama’s younger daughter Sasha, who is 20-year-old, is still figuring things out. However Insider reported that “being in L.A. has definitely got her thinking about getting into the business,”

However, his daughters working in reality TV is something the former President of the United States of America would not like.

According to sources, Obama does not want “cameras following his girls around”, and thinks that the embarrassment would be huge.

Barack Hussein Obama was America’s 44th and first black president. He served from as President from 2009 to 2017.

