Barber injured after gun meant to counter street crime goes off accidentally

KARACHI: A barber in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood sustained injuries after a gun, kept by him to counter rising street crime activities, went off accidentally, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a barber was giving massage and haircut services in his salon when a pistol went off, injuring him.

“Initially, the authorities thought it to be a street crime or personal enmity-related incident, however, the probe found it otherwise,” SSP East Sajid Amir Sadozai said.

He said that the incident occurred after the gun went off accidentally at the barber shop, injuring Khalid.

The police said that the victim told them that he used to keep the weapon at his shop to counter any possible street crime act at the salon. The injured was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment and is said to be out of danger.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 50,000 incidents of street crime have been reported in Karachi during the first eight months of 2021, the police officials said despite tall claims of curbing such incidents.

According to police, most of the street crime incidents involved motorcycle snatching, followed by mobile snatching and four-wheeler snatching incidents.

During eight months of 2021, the citizens in the most populous city of the country were deprived of 34,181 motorcycles, 14,578 mobile phones, and 1,268 four-wheeler vehicles during the ongoing year.

The officials said that 54 people lost their lives while 458 people sustained injuries during the street crime incidents in the city.