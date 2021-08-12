Thursday, August 12, 2021
Reuters

Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with release of collectable doll

Aug 11 (Reuters) – Barbie is celebrating the “King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis Presley, with a collectable doll.

The female doll made by Mattel Inc is dressed in Presley’s “American Eagle” jumpsuit, which features colourful rhinestones, a cape and a red scarf. Presley wore the jumpsuit during numerous concert appearances.

Elvis’ first RCA single, Heartbreak Hotel, was released in 1956 and became the first Elvis single to sell over 1 million copies, followed by his first album, Elvis Presley, which went to No. 1 on Billboard’s pop album chart.

In 1973 Elvis made television and entertainment history with his Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite. It was the first worldwide live satellite broadcast of a concert and was seen in about 40 countries by 1 billion to 1.5 billion people.

Presley died Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.

