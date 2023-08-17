‘Barbenheimer’, rains in Northern Europe spur Kinepolis sales

Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis said on Thursday July was one of its best months in terms of sales as blockbuster films ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Oppenheimer,’ along with rainy weather in Northern Europe, lured people into cinemas.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

“Imagine a month that was, let’s say, not maybe a record month, but amongst the highest months in terms of revenue we ever had,” said CEO Eddy Duquenne in an interview, referring to July.

Cinemas have benefited this year from a string of strong film releases such as ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘ as well as ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Oppenheimer‘ – dubbed ‘Barbenheimer‘ in a marketing blitz that had movie halls buzzing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oppenheimer (@oppenheimermovie)

“Here in… Northern Europe, we essentially had in the month of July good cinema weather, meaning a lot of rain,” Duquenne said.

While the rains were boosting attendance in countries like Belgium, Kinepolis’ top market, and the Netherlands, media reported that scorching heat was driving people to attend air-conditioned cinemas in the United States.

Related – ‘Barbie‘ retains top spot at box office for fourth week

Duquenne said that in Spain, where Kinepolis owns 10 cinema complexes, people “often come to the cinemas because we do have air conditioning”.

On Thursday, Kinepolis posted record half-year sales, as attendance at its cinemas grew 22.8% year-on-year to 16.8 million visitors.

That figure still fell short of pre-pandemic levels, standing at 74.8% of the attendance in the first half of 2019, excluding the cinemas Kinepolis took over and inaugurated.

The ongoing Hollywood strike of writers and actors, which some experts have warned could hit the box office, will impact the timing of blockbusters, Duquenne said.