Tom Cruise reacts to ‘Barbie’ success

The box success of the Hollywood film ‘Barbie‘ has left actor Tom Cruise and the team of his flick ‘Mission: Impossible -Dead Reckoning Part One‘ frustrated.

A foreign news agency, quoting an insider, reported that the ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘ team has not taken the overwhelming success of Margot Robbie starrer well.

“Tom’s Mission: Impossible seven was hard-earned and overcame so many hurdles to make it into the cinema,” the insider said. “But there is a feeling among the crew that they fought hell and high water to get it out only for Barbie to come along and totally overshadow it.”

It added, “It’s a really hard time in Hollywood right now so no one is knocking Barbie’s wins, it’s just left a bit of a sour taste in some mouths.”

‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One‘, one of the costliest Hollywood films produced, was released a week before blockbusters ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Oppenheimer‘.

However, it went on a collision course against the two films, which were met with highly positive reviews from both audiences and critics.

‘Barbie‘ has now taken in an eye-popping $1.27 billion globally five weeks into its release. ‘Oppenheimer‘, on the other hand, has passed the $700 million mark globally.