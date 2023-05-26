Barbie & Ken get into the Real World with new trailer

Barbie along with her beau Ken leaves the Barbieland paradise to explore the real world in the new trailer.

The first full-length trailer of the upcoming live-action adaptation of ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in leads is finally here and the nearly three-minute-long clip surely gives audiences a better idea about the plot of Greta Gerwig’s fantasy comedy.

The trailer opens with the carefree life of barbie land as all the Barbies and Kens enjoy a big blowout party until the existential crisis hits the main character of Robbie, and she along with Gosling’s Ken decided to leave the colour-coded haven, to explore a different life in the Real World.

However, sooner than later they landed in jail after Barbie punched a man on the Venice beach for touching her.

Meanwhile, the people of LA freaked out at the appearance of real-life dolls in the city.

Apart from Robbie and Gosling, the ‘Barbie’ adaptation features an extensive cast with the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Hari Nef, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou and Will Ferrell.

The rom-com is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also wrote the screenplay along with her filmmaker-partner, Noah Baumbach.

A Mattel Films and Heyday Films co-production with LuckyChap Entertainment, ‘Barbie’ is slated to open in theatres on July 21.