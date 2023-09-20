Bard now peeks into brains of Google apps to get even smarter

Bard – Google’s conversational, AI chat service – is now providing its users a one-stop shop, as the users can get their travel and planning needs with real-time information from various Google applications including Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights.

If the user is planning their next vacation or just trying to find out what to do over the weekend, the AI chat service has covered them with Bard Extension.

According to a recent Google blog post, announcing to rolling out of the extensions in English, after allowing the Chat Bot relevant permission, it will assist its users in finding, summarizing, and answering questions about its users’ personal content by accessing Gmail, Docs, and Drive.

The ChatGPT rival has committed a separate page for all these extensions, which are enabled by default but can turned off anytime. Bard will be able to access and manage emails and documents from google workspace if the user allowed access.

To improve its services, the AI will also share parts of its users’ conversation and other relevant information with workspace.

However, the AI Search giants ensures users that their Gmail, Docs, and Drive content will not be accessible to its human reviewers. Moreover, this data will not be utilized for displaying interest based advertisements or for the training of Bard.

The AI Chat bot – powered by Google Search – also have a fact-checking feature where the users of the AI Chat bot have to click the “G” button on any highlighted statement to double-check against the available information on the internet, but unfortunately this feature is only available in English language.

There is another feature which makes Bard differ from its rival – ChatGPT – is that the users can share the link to the Bard conversation to their partners to pick up where they left off and continue the conversation from their own account.

Lastly, Bard has expanded its range of functionalities, available across 40 languages that supported the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

These new features make Bard even more powerful and versatile, with Google chalking them up to the updates it introduced to the PaLM 2 model.