PML-N’s Barjees Tahir appears before NAB in assets case

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday quizzed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

MNA Muhammad Barjees Tahir reached NAB office Lahore, where he was grilled by a three-member Joint Investigation Team for two hours.

Barjees Tahir is accused of having assets worth Rs300 million.

The PML-N lawmaker is currently on pre-arrest bail granted by the Lahore High Court. In his petition, Barjees Tahir had said that the NAB had already closed the impugned inquiry against him in 2003. However, he said, the bureau had again issued him a call-up notice in 2019 to appear in the same inquiry. He said the NAB unlawfully converted a complaint into an investigation against him and there were apprehensions of his arrest.

The NAB had previously also summoned other PML-N leaders including the party’s President Shehbaz Sharif.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was summoned in the Rawalpindi Metro Bus contract scandal.

According to the NAB, the contract of Rawalpindi Metro was awarded to the brother of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, in which PPRA rules were neglected.

The contractor Mustafa Kamal has also been summoned by the NAB on the same date. It has been learned that the contract was given to Kamal on the directions of Shehbaz Sharif as the then Punjab chief minister.