Barkhan murders: Autopsy report makes startling revelations

QUETTA: The post-mortem examination of woman, whose bullet-ridden body was found from a well in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, was conducted, ARY News reported.

After a post-mortem examination, police surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz revealed that it was the body of a young girl but not the woman namely Granaz who believed to be murdered in Barkhan.

The report further revealed that the girl [age 17 or 18] was killed after being sexually assaulted.

In a statement, police surgeon said that the victim was sexually assaulted and tortured. She further said that three bullets were shot in the head of the girl, adding that acid was thrown on the face and neck to hide the identity.

Earlier in the day, police arrested Balochistan Communication Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from Quetta.

Police confirmed that the provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was arrested from Quetta and shifted to the DIG Office. Police added that Khetran will be shifted to the Cantt police station after further orders.

Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

Police said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were killed in the firing, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister, said the victims’ relative, adding that five more persons were still present in the private prison.

Yesterday, the son of Balochistan Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Inam Khetran, released the photos of the abducted children on social media.

Khetran’s son released the pictures of the ‘abducted children’ on social media. The pictures posted on Inam Khetran’s social media showed the children including the ones who had been killed and others who are reportedly alive.

The set of pictures showed the children working somewhere, whereas, a photo showed an abducted girl.

Inam Khetran said that the remaining children of Khan Muhammad Marri are still in the captivity of his father – the Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. He claimed that Marri’s elder daughter is currently present in a house in Barkhan and the son was present in a house in Quetta.

Inam said that he has presented undeniable evidence regarding the presence of children in his father’s custody. He added that the abducted children were forced to work there.

He demanded the higher authorities immediately recover Marri’s children.

