Barkhan murders: Marri alliance calls off sit-in

QUETTA: The alliance of Marri tribes including the heirs of the victims announced to end the sit-in staged in the Red Zone of Quetta following the terrifying Barkhan murders, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the chairman of Marri alliance Mehrdin Marri said that sit-in is now ended after the announcement from Prince Agha Khan.

He said that the provincial government did not cooperate with them and they are backing the provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran.

The Marri alliance chairman thanked the IG Balochistan for helping in the release of the abducted members.

He further said that the dead bodies will be sent for postmortem and the burial will be decided later.

Earlier, the levies personnel recovered abducted woman, Giran Naz, her four sons, and a daughter that were allegedly kept in the custody of Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran.

JIT formed

Balochistan Home Department had constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) under the supervision of DIG Loralai Division to probe into the cold-blooded murders in Barkhan.

The Balochistan Home Department appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Loralai Division as the JIT chairman while other members include Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Quetta and the representative of the Special Branch Barkhan.

The five-member JIT will compile the probe report within 30 days.

Barkhan: Dead bodies in a well

Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

Police said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were killed in the firing, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister, said the victims’ relative said, adding that five more persons were still present in the private prison.

Khetran rejects ‘propaganda’

Reacting to the Barkhan incident, Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that propaganda is being made against him. He said that he is residing in Quetta for 10 days and he has no connection with the incident.

He also rejected the allegations of having any private jail in his constituency. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran ruled out the impression that every sardar or nawab has a private prison in the stronghold.

He asked the media to visit his area and spot any private jails or prison cells.

