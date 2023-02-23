Barkhan tragedy: Abdul Rehman Khetran sent on 10-day physical remand

QUETTA: A local court in Quetta on Thursday approved 10-day physical remand of Balochistan Communication Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in Barkhan triple murder case, ARY News reported.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, who was arrested Wednesday night in Barkhan murders case, was produced before the magistrate for remand.

After hearing arguments, Judicial Magistrate Semena Nasreen approved 10-day remand of Balochistan minister and handed him into police custody.

Police on Wednesday nifght arrested provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from Quetta and shifted him to the DIG Office.

Levies recover Marri family

Levies personnel late on Wednesday night recovered abducted woman, Giran Naz, her four sons, and a daughter that were allegedly kept in the custody of Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran

According to levies, six family members of Khan Muhammad Marri including his wife Giran Naz, daughter Farzana and four sons, Imran, Abdul Hameed, Ghaffar and Sattar had been recovered from an area near the border of Duki and Barkha.

The Levies officials conducted raids on a tip-off at an isolated place and recovered the family members of Marri. The woman and her two children have been handed over to commissioner Zhob.

Talking to the media, Muhammad Khan Marri has confirmed the recovery of his abducted family members.

Barkhan woman ‘found alive’

The post-mortem examination of a woman, whose bullet-ridden body was found in a well in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, revealed that it was the body of a young girl but not the woman namely Granaz who believed to be murdered in Barkhan.

The report further revealed that the girl [age 17 or 18] was killed after being sexually assaulted.

In a statement, police surgeon said that the victim was sexually assaulted and tortured. She further said that three bullets were shot in the head of the girl, adding that acid was thrown on the face and neck to hide the identity.

Barkhan incident

The incident came into the limelight after three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

Police had said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were killed in the firing, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister, said the victims’ relative, adding that five more persons were still present in the private prison.

