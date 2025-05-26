Barrister Gohar hopes for PTI founder’s release before Eidul Adha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Monday expressed optimism about the potential release of PTI founder Imran Khan ahead of Eidul Adha.

“We are trying our best and hopeful that Allah will open a way,” he said while talking to newsmen in Islamabad.

Barrister Gohar stressed that the concerns raised by PTI workers regarding the prolonged detention of their leader were valid. “No one can comprehend why PTI founder Imran Khan has spent two years behind bars,” he remarked.

Barrister Gohar urged workers to remain composed and assured them that every possible effort was being made for Imran Khan’s release. “We have resorted to sit-ins, protests, and raised the matter in the assemblies,” he added.

Highlighting the party’s consistent struggle, Gohar stated, “Our people have endured hardships for two years; now they are exhausted.” He expressed hope that Imran Khan’s legal cases would be scheduled and decided on merit.

“I’m hopeful his case will be fixed before Eid—and that he will be released before Eid as well,” he concluded, emphasizing PTI’s continued reliance on legal and constitutional avenues.

