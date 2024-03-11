Barrister Gohar moves court for meeting with PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday moved the court to meet former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was filed by PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to meet party founder.

The plea stated that Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz want to meet the PTI founder, urging the court to direct the Adiala Jail administration to allow the meeting.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to hold one-on-one meeting with his lawyers in the absence of jail security personnel.

Prior to this, an anti-terrorism court allowed PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan to meet the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

However, Omar Ayub later claimed that he was barred by the jail authorities from meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

Read more: ATC allows Omar Ayub to meet PTI founder in Adiala Jail

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister is currently in Adiala Jail, where he is incarcerated in Toshakhana, Cipher and illegal nikah case.

Imran Khan has been facing a number of legal challenges since his ouster in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, his party emerged as the largest group in the National Assembly in the February 8 elections.