This season of disqualification should come to an end, says Barrister Gohar

PESHAWAR: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar on Tuesday said that disqualifications would not solve any problem, this season of disqualifications should not now come to an end.

“We had won 180 seats, entered in assembly with 90 seats, which have now dropped to 76,” talking to media here opposition party leader said. “I will request all people to come to senses,” PTI leader said.

He said, “We held the party election, the election commission accepted intra party elections of other parties but didn’t accept our elections”. “We will celebrate independence on August 14th, will also raise voice for release of the PTI’s founder,” Barrister Gohar said.

“There must be dialogue and we have made efforts for it,” he said.

“There is no weakness in our team, we are being subjected to excesses,” he lamented.

