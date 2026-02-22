Barrister Gohar rejects rumours of Aleema Khan seeking PTI chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has rejected rumours suggesting that Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, sought the party chairmanship or intended to become PTI chairperson, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar said Aleema Khan had never asked him to resign from the party chairmanship nor had she ever indicated any desire to lead the party.

“She has never interfered in the matter of the party chairmanship,” he added, dismissing speculation circulating in political circles.

The PTI chairman also expressed disappointment over remarks made by PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat, saying he had previously taken a commitment from him to avoid controversial statements.

“This is not the right approach to sit on television and attack any personality,” Barrister Gohar said, adding that sometimes it is better not to respond to certain issues.

He urged party leaders and members to avoid further controversial statements that could harm the party’s image.

Barrister Gohar further clarified that PTI held its intra-party elections on March 3, 2024, and the relevant documents were submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan on April 10, 2024.

“At that time, we were still waiting for the certificate from the Election Commission, so such discussions had no justification,” he said.

Reiterating his appeal, the PTI chairman requested party leaders to refrain from making statements that could create unnecessary controversy within the party.

PTI Leadership Turns Down ‘Release Force’ Plan

Earlier, the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Leader of the Opposition had rejected the proposal to form a “release force” for the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

According to sources, the idea was reportedly put forward by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. However, senior PTI leaders have expressed disagreement with the proposal and distanced themselves from the initiative.

Sources said the party leadership maintains that the release of PTI founder Imran Khan will be pursued through constitutional and legal means rather than through the formation of any special force.

The leadership has emphasized its commitment to continuing what it described as an “constitutional and legal struggle” for his release.

It was further revealed that senior party figures have contacted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to convey their reservations regarding the proposed move. They reportedly informed him that the majority of the party’s top leadership does not support the formation of such a force.

PTI sources also confirmed that a formal announcement rejecting the proposal will be made by the party’s political committee. A meeting of the political committee is currently underway, during which the matter has been placed on the agenda.

Following deliberations, the committee is expected to officially declare the proposal for establishing the “release force” as rejected.

Party officials reiterated that PTI will continue to adopt legal and constitutional avenues in its efforts concerning the detention of its founder.