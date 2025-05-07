Barrister Gohar calls India’s attack a grave mistake, assures decisive retaliation

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), addressed the National Assembly after India launched an attack on Pakistan, using the Pahalgam incident as an excuse.

Barrister Gohar assured the assembly that the entire nation is united in defending Pakistan and that the country will always respond decisively to any Indian aggression.

“Pakistan will always give a strong response to India’s provocations,” said Barrister Gohar. He also stated that time would prove that India’s attack was a grave mistake.

PTI chairman emphasised that if India repeats such foolishness, it will face a harsh response. “The Pakistani nation has borne countless martyrdoms,” Gohar added, underscoring the sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan.

Commenting on the Pahalgam incident, Gohar expressed Pakistan’s sorrow and condemned the attack, stating, “Pakistan has expressed its regret over the Pahalgam incident.”

He further pointed out that India had failed to condemn the attack on the Jaffer Express, calling it a display of hypocrisy.

In his address, Barrister Gohar reiterated that Pakistan has the full capacity to defend itself and will not hesitate to protect its sovereignty.

It is worth mentioning here that India attacked Pakistan at several location in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

In a swift and decisive response to India’s “cowardly” missile attack, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarter.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure.

As per the latest development, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of twenty six Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that eight Pakistani civilians were martyred and 35 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.