Barrister Saif denies operation or displacement in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif clarified that no military operation or displacement is currently taking place in the tribal districts.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, he said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has held consultations with tribal elders to maintain peace in the region.

Barrister Saif rejected the criticism being levelled at the Chief Minister regarding operations, calling it baseless.

He stressed that any future decisions will be made with the involvement and advice of the tribal people.

He urged all political groups to support the government in its efforts to eliminate terrorism, warning that turning peace efforts into political point-scoring was unfair to the nation.

Barrister Saif further stated that armed struggle against the state falls under rebellion. He said that terrorists are launching attacks on security forces, police, and the public.

He assured that the government is fully committed to fighting terrorism in all forms and is working to ensure peace, security, and the rule of law across the province.

Barrister Saif also mentioned that jirgas and negotiations will remain part of the peace strategy, alongside legal measures.

Earlier, Barrister Saif, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, responded strongly to recent comments made by Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar over Swat tragedy.

Reacting to Tarar’s remarks linking the Swat tragedy to corruption, Barrister Saif accused the PML-N of using natural disasters as political tools.

He said that the party had made it a habit to politicise national tragedies, especially when they involve PTI-led regions.

He praised Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of KP, for his dignity and maturity in offering help to Punjab during recent rain-related emergencies.

In contrast, he accused PML-N ministers of showing “petty politics” instead of unity in the face of national challenges.

Barrister Saif questioned Atta Tarar ‘s double standards, asking what explanation the minister would offer for the multiple disasters that have taken place in Punjab and Islamabad.