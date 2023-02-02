Barrister Shahzad Elahi likely to be appointed AGP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint Barrister Shahzad Elahi as new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Elahi is the grandson of former president Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry and enjoys a good reputation for his hard work, integrity and understanding of legal issues.

The post fell vacant after Ashtar Ausaf resigned as AGP due to his health issues.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi on December 24 approved the summary of Mansoor Usman Awan as the new AGP, but he later recused himself from holding the post.

In his letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Awan had stated: “Last month, you had offered me to serve as the attorney general for Pakistan, for which I am very grateful. However, due to unavoidable professional commitments, I will be unable to serve as the attorney general for Pakistan, at this time. I remain very thankful to you for reposing your confidence in me.”

