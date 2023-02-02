Barrister Shehzad Elahi appointed new AGP

ISLAMABAD: After two months of controversy, the federal government on Thursday appointed Barrister Shehzad Elahi as new Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP), ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi approved the appointment under Article 100 of the constitution. The President’s approval came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave approval to the name of Elahi as new AGP.

Elahi is the grandson of former president Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry and enjoys a good reputation for his hard work, integrity and understanding of legal issues.

The post fell vacant after Ashtar Ausaf resigned as AGP due to his health issues.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi on December 24 approved the summary of Mansoor Usman Awan as the new AGP, but he later recused himself from holding the post.

