PTI’s Barrister Sultan Mehmood elected as AJK President

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has been elected as the 28th president of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Chaudhry secured 34 votes from the members of the AJK Legislative Assembly as compared to the joint opposition candidate, Mian Abdul Waheed, who bagged 16 votes.

Soon after being elected, Barrister Sultan Mehmood thanked the PTI leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan for nominating him for the top slot in the region.

“I will never compromise on the Kashmir issue and will highlight it at the international level,” the newly elected president said adding that he secured the most votes by any candidate in the AJK presidential election history.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood, who has previously served as the prime minister of the region, has been elected on the PTI ticket from LA-3 Mirpur in the recently concluded elections for the Legislative Assembly.

He was among the favourite contenders for the slot of the prime minister of the region when Imran Khan decided in favour of Sardar Qayyum Niazi.

The Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir supreme court will administer the oath to the new president on August 24. The tenure of incumbent president Masood Khan will be completed on August 24.