Barry Keoghan deactivates Instagram account amid Sabrina Carpenter split

Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan has announced deactivating his Instagram account after receiving backlash over his split with pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

The actor took to X to claim that his family was ‘dragged across the internet’ following his split with the pop star.

“I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to,” Barry Keoghan wrote in the post.

“I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine,” he added.

The Hollywood actor revealed that some went as far as arriving at his grandmother’s house and sitting outside the house where his son is with his ex-wife after reports emerged about his and Sabrina Carpenter’s split.

“Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to [remember] he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all. Thank u x,” Barry Keoghan concluded.

His statement came after reports emerged that the Hollywood actor and pop star Sabrina Carpenter parted ways due to his infidelity.