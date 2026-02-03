Basant 2026: Kite flying banned in areas near Lahore airport

LAHORE: Kite flying has been banned in residential areas located near Allama Iqbal International Airport during Basant 2026 in the interest of aviation safety, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Government of Punjab has issued the code of conduct for the kite flying festival, ‘Basant Festival’, celebrations in Lahore on 6, 7 and 8 February 2026.

The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing celebrations to take place under a defined code of conduct.

On the recommendation of the Airport Authority, the deputy commissioner has imposed Section 144 in designated localities, according to an official notification.

The notification states that the restriction aims to ensure the safe take-off and landing of aircraft. Strict action will be taken against anyone found flying kites in areas where Section 144 has been enforced.

The ban applies to Nadrabad, Gulshan Ali Colony, Nishat Colony and Bhutta Chowk. In Defence, Blocks P, Q, R and S have also been included. Other areas covered under the restriction include Al-Faisal Town, Joray Pul, Canal Bank Road and Tajpura Scheme.

The Pakistan Airports Authority had earlier issued safety directives to ensure uninterrupted and secure aircraft movement in and around the airport vicinity.

Code of Conduct for Basant

Under the announced code of conduct, keeping, selling and displaying the metal, chemical or Nylon glass-coated kite strings remains strictly prohibited.

A strict ban is imposed on loud music, DJ sound systems, or any activity that causes noise pollution or disturbs public peace.

Complete prohibition of aerial firing and the display of firearms.

Any form of misbehaviour, harassment, obscenity, indecent conduct, or activities that disturb neighbors or public peace is prohibited.

Buildings used for kite flying must be structurally safe and suitable for the number of people present.

Proper safety measures must be ensured to prevent falls from rooftops or elevated places, and electrical danger.

Attentions for Kite runners

Kite flying towards airports, air routes, sensitive installations, electricity transmission lines, or prohibited areas will not be allowed.

The NOC is issued only for non-commercial kite flying; the sale of tickets, food and beverages, or any form of commercial advertising will not be permitted.

Authorized officers of the district administration, police, or relevant departments shall have the right to inspect at any time.

In case of any violation of the code of conduct, the NOC will be cancelled immediately.