Basant 2026: Marriyum Aurangzeb says CM Punjab has cancelled her activities

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified that while Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her personal participation in Basant festival activities, all other related ceremonies will continue according to established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

In a clarification statement following the Chief Minister’s social media post, the Senior Minister explained that Maryam Nawaz Sharif has only cancelled her own scheduled appearances at the festivities.

She further stated that while the Chief Minister was originally set to conduct an administrative visit to Lahore on Saturday, she has now cancelled that visit along with a concert previously planned for Basant at Liberty Chowk.

The Senior Minister informed the press that although the CM has cancelled all her official engagements for Saturday, private Basant ceremonies may proceed under strict SOPs.

She noted that various diplomats and international figures have already arrived in Lahore to experience the cultural festivities.

Earlier, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has cancelled all ceremonies related to Basant following the tragic suicide blast at a mosque in Tarlai, which martyred 31 people, ARY News reported.

The Chief Minister also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the cancellation of a mega show previously scheduled at Liberty Square.

In her message, Maryam Nawaz stated that the nation must unite against the “Khwarij” and their facilitators. She emphasized that no mercy will be shown to terrorists and affirmed that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

The CM further asserted that no compromise will be made regarding the country’s defense, concluding her message with “Long live Pakistan.”