Basant 2026: Punjab cabinet allows kite manufacturing in four districts

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Monday granted permission to four additional districts to manufacture kite-flying material for the upcoming Basant festival, ARY News reported.

The cabinet has authorized Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Multan to prepare kites and strings.

This permission was granted under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act 2025. Under the rules, all manufacturers must register with their respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) via the Punjab government’s online portal.

The regulations strictly state that manufacturers are only permitted to produce kites and strings in accordance with government-approved safety rules. Furthermore, these items can only be sold to registered traders and sellers in Lahore.

Crucially, the material manufactured in these four districts is intended exclusively for use in Lahore on February 6, 7, and 8 during the Basant festival.

The sale or use of kites and strings in any other district of Punjab remains prohibited.

Additionally, no individuals in these four manufacturing districts are permitted to register as traders or sellers for local use.

Deputy Commissioners of the designated districts have been directed to ensure all arrangements and safety protocols are strictly followed as per the cabinet’s approval.

Earlier, the Government of Punjab has issued the code of conduct for the kite flying festival, ‘Basant Festival’, celebrations in Lahore on 6, 7 and 8 February 2026. The decision has been taken under the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing celebrations to take place under a defined code of conduct.

Code of Conduct for Basant

Under the announced code of conduct, keeping, selling and displaying the metal, chemical or Nylon glass-coated kite strings remains strictly prohibited.

A strict ban is imposed on loud music, DJ sound systems, or any activity that causes noise pollution or disturbs public peace.

Complete prohibition of aerial firing and the display of firearms.

Any form of misbehaviour, harassment, obscenity, indecent conduct, or activities that disturb neighbors or public peace is prohibited.

Buildings used for kite flying must be structurally safe and suitable for the number of people present.

Proper safety measures must be ensured to prevent falls from rooftops or elevated places, and electrical danger.

Attentions for Kite runners

Kite flying towards airports, air routes, sensitive installations, electricity transmission lines, or prohibited areas will not be allowed.

The NOC is issued only for non-commercial kite flying; the sale of tickets, food and beverages, or any form of commercial advertising will not be permitted.

Authorized officers of the district administration, police, or relevant departments shall have the right to inspect at any time.

In case of any violation of the code of conduct, the NOC will be cancelled immediately.