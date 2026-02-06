Basant 2026: Punjab police intensify crackdown on Kite Flying Act violations

LAHORE: Punjab police continued a crackdown against violations of the SOPs during Basant 2026 celebrations, ARY News reported on Friday, according to a police spokesperson.

Over the past 24 hours, 193 cases have been registered across the province, including Lahore, leading to the arrest of 191 suspects.

During the operations, police recovered 22,755 illegal kites along with 462 reels of metallic and chemical-coated string.

So far this year, 4,486 individuals involved in the manufacture, sale and use of metallic kite string and illegal kites have been arrested across Punjab. Police have seized more than 371,000 kites and 8,648 string reels during these actions.

Inspector General of Punjab police has directed strict action against kite flyers, manufacturers and sellers. He has also instructed police officers in Lahore to ensure robust security arrangements during the three-day Basant 2026 festival.

Authorities have clarified that Basant 2026 celebrations in Lahore are permitted only on designated days and strictly in line with government-issued condition

People in Lahore are celebrating the vibrant colours of Basant 2026 under strict SOPs as the three-day festival officially began at midnight. The Basant festival has returned to Lahore after long wait of 25 years.

Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari formally inaugurated the Basant celebrations by flying a kite at 12am.

The skies over Lahore were soon filled with kites instead of stars. Rooftops echoed with cheers and excitement, while kite flyers and spectators poured onto the streets to watch kites soar and fall.

Women played a prominent role in adding to the festive spirit. With henna-adorned hands, colourful outfits and traditional delicacies, they warmly welcomed Basant.