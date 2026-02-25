Basant claims 17 lives in Lahore, LHC told

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department on Wednesday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that at least 17 people lost their lives during the three-day Basant festival held in Lahore from February 6 to 8.

A provincial Home Department official submitted a detailed report to the court outlining the loss of life during the celebrations.

According to the report, the victims died due to electrocution and after falling from rooftops and trees.

The court was hearing petitions seeking details of the damages and expenditures incurred during the Basant festival.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the report failed to disclose the number of people who died after being injured by kite strings.

He further contended that no data had been provided regarding those injured during the festival.

“Basant has become a life-threatening danger instead of a festival,” the petitioner argued. “Dozens of children were injured in falling from roofs”.

The petition also requested the court to order criminal and departmental action against the officials concerned over alleged negligence.

Additionally, the petitioner sought the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the losses incurred during the Basant celebrations.

The court issued notices to the authorities seeking details of government expenditures related to Basant.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and security measures during Basant, appreciating the cooperation of citizens in maintaining order.

She emphasised that despite the festivities, restrictions on kite flying would remain in place at the end of the festival and instructed officials to strictly enforce safety protocols.

People in Lahore celebrated the vibrant colours of Basant 2026 under strict SOPs for the three-day festival celebrated officially after 25 years.

The provincial government had announced a three-day Basant Festival from February 06 to 08 under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act 2025.