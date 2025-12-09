Two possible dates for Basant stir speculation in Lahore

LAHORE: Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has convened a meeting to discuss the upcoming Basant festival in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to reports, officials are considering two possible dates for the celebrations: February 14–15 or March 21–22.

The final date for Basant will be decided by the Punjab government and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore will issue a two-day permission based on government directives.

Currently, no registrations for the festival have been submitted at the DC office. Reports suggest that once registrations are received, a follow-up meeting will be held to finalize arrangements for Basant.

After the meeting, authorities will review security and safety measures before granting formal approval for the Basant celebrations.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore had presented Basant-related recommendations to the Punjab government, suggesting that Basant be allowed only in selected inner Lahore areas — including Shahi Qila, Mochi Gate, Bhati Gate, and Rang Mahal zones.

A key meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb reviewed the proposal and discussed administrative and safety arrangements for the festival. The city administration has finalized a safe Basant plan and submitted it to the government for approval.

Under the proposed safety rules, the use of metallic, nylon, or chemical string during Basant will be strictly prohibited, while only cotton or starch-coated string will be permitted. All kites and strings used for Basant must carry a barcode, and action will be taken against unregistered kite sellers.

Authorities have also planned a crackdown on illegal and unsafe string manufacturing ahead of festival. In designated Basant areas, motorcycle entry will be restricted, and riders will be required to use safety antennas and neck guards.

The plan also includes installing safety nets and wire-protection systems on main roads to prevent accidents. Officials emphasized that the festival will be allowed only under strict safety compliance to ensure a safe, festive atmosphere for Lahore’s residents.