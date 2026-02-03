Basant: Punjab govt activates emergency plan

LAHORE: Following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial emergency services department has activated a special emergency plan for the Basant festival, ARY News reported.

According to reports, additional resources have been deployed across Lahore to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq informed that over 1,200 rescue personnel and 56 ambulances will be stationed at key locations throughout the city for the Basant festival. He added that 24 fire vehicles and 300 rescue motorbikes will also be strategically positioned to respond quickly in case of emergencies.

During Basant, Rescue 1122 will remain on high alert, with 23 rescue stations coordinating operations at special “key points” across Lahore. Rescue motorbikes will be stationed in narrow lanes and traffic-prone areas to ensure timely access in case of emergencies.

Briefing the media, Khawaja Salman Rafiq said the emergency plan aims to provide a swift response during Basant celebrations and minimize risks to citizens. He prayed that the Basant festival passes safely and peacefully for everyone.

Basant: Kite Sales in Lahore Reach Staggering Amount

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said that kites worth Rs340 million were sold in Lahore within just two days, as preparations for the Basant festival gather momentum.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, Bokhari said that Basant preparations are in full swing in Lahore, with extensive arrangements being made to facilitate citizens and visitors.

She said transport facilities are being provided in every part of the city during the festival, while Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will continue to inform the public about standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety.

Bokhari said that after surveys in the Walled City of Lahore, several dilapidated buildings were sealed to prevent any untoward incidents during Basant.

Responding to complaints about the high prices of kites and kite string, the information minister said permission had been granted to allow equipment supply in four additional districts to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

She expressed confidence that prices would come down soon, allowing people to celebrate the festival with ease.