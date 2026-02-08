Basant: Lahore sets new record for vehicle entries over three days

LAHORE: Lahore set a new record during the three-day Basant festival as nearly 900,000 vehicles entered the city. Over the two days of celebrations, about 1.4 million passengers traveled on government-run buses and other public transport, marking unprecedented usage, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the extraordinary crowd was seen across the city on Orange Line, Metrobus, Feeder Buses, and Electrobuses, reflecting the high enthusiasm for Basant.

A special video link meeting was held under the supervision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, where senior ministers and officials briefed her on transport, health, and security arrangements during the festival.

Basant Public Transport Records

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb presented a two-day report on Basant, showing that over 600,000 passengers used the Orange Line Metro Train in two days. On Friday, 299,000 passengers traveled, while Saturday saw 305,000 commuters on the line.

Metrobus services carried a total of 278,000 passengers, with 143,000 on Friday and 135,000 on Saturday.

Speedo feeder buses transported 357,000 passengers in two days, while Electrobuses on feeder routes served 30,000 citizens. Regional Transport Authority buses carried 60,000 passengers, and Green Electrobuses provided free rides to 52,000 people over two days.

A total of 419 buses were available for free travel on the last day of Basant, and the Orange Line Metro Train continued its service through the night.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and security measures during Basant, appreciating the cooperation of citizens in maintaining order.

She emphasized that despite the festivities, restrictions on kite flying would remain in place at the end of the festival and instructed officials to strictly enforce safety protocols.

Today, free travel will continue on Metrobus, feeder buses, and Green Buses, as well as on 6,000 online service rickshaws. Authorities urged residents to continue following safety SOPs, showing responsibility on the final day of Basant celebrations.

Officials confirmed that the coordination between health, police, traffic, and transport departments helped manage the massive crowds effectively, making this year’s Basant a record-breaking yet safe celebration.